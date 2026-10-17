DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Nana Patekar or Captain Smit Machchhar? Row erupts over naming of Mumbai railway bridge

Nana Patekar or Captain Smit Machchhar? Row erupts over naming of Mumbai railway bridge

Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks to name Vidyavihar bridge after actor; BJP MLA Parag Shah had proposed naming it after the pilot

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:50 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Captain Smit Machchhar (left) and actor Nana Patekar, whose names have been proposed for the newly constructed Vidyavihar bridge in Mumbai. AP/PTI file photos
Advertisement

A controversy has erupted over the naming of the newly constructed East-West Vidyavihar bridge next to Vidyavihar station in Mumbai, ahead of its opening to traffic.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) recently put up a banner on the structure demanding that it be named after late actor Nana Patekar, days after BJP MLA Parag Shah sought to name it after Captain Smit Machchhar.

Advertisement

Shah had written to the authorities seeking that the bridge be named after Captain Machchhar, the Indian commercial pilot hailed globally as a hero after thwarting a violent mid-air hijacking of a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight.

Advertisement

However, Sena (UBT) activists have put up a banner demanding that the bridge be named 'Padma Shri Nana Patekar Setu'.

Earlier this week, a Sena (UBT) delegation met Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and submitted a letter demanding that the bridge be named after Patekar.

Advertisement

Despite repeated attempts, Tawde could not be reached for comment; however, Ganesh Khankar, the leader of the house in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said the Sena (UBT) is stoking a controversy for credit.

“Nana Patekar was one of the most talented actors in the country. I feel that it would be more fitting to name a large theatre or a theatre complex after him rather than a bridge,” Khankar said.

The much delayed 650-metre-long, two-lane Vidyavihar bridge connects Ramchandra Chemburkar Marg on the eastern side of Vidyavihar railway station with Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg on the western side in Ghatkopar.

According to the BMC, the bridge includes a 100-metre section over railway tracks, with approach roads measuring 220 metres on the eastern side and 330 metres on the western side.

The project also includes access links to the station's footpaths and the reconstruction of ticket booking offices, the station master's office and staircases, the civic body said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts