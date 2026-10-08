Nana Patekar’s helping hand made this Marathwada village tanker-free, transformed its economy

As film lovers across India mourned the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar on Thursday, a village in central Maharashtra remembered how he helped it become ‘tanker-free’ by funding a water conservation project ten years ago.

Patekar (76) passed away at his Goa residence in the early hours of Thursday.

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NAAM Foundation set up by Patekar and fellow Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure adopted Dhondalgaon, a village in Vaijapur tehsil, in 2016.

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Every year, the village, 57 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, would need water supply through tankers as the monsoon ended and Diwali approached, said river expert Anand Asolkar.

During the Nizam era, it was famous for its sweet limes which would be transported to other parts of the country from the nearby Karanjgaon railway station. But with the barrages on the local river filled up with silt, cultivating sweet lime trees or growing more than one crops a year was no longer possible.

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“After establishing the NAAM Foundation, Makarand Anaspure and Nana Patekar were in search of a village where a water conservation project could be undertaken.....I told them about Dhondalgaon....they came here on October 2, 2015, and inaugurated the work,” Asolkar told PTI

“There were 12 barrages and they were completely filled with silt, so no water stopped there. The villagers also contributed to the work and we desilted a stretch of 4.5 km. It created storage capacity of nearly 20 crore litres of water,” he said.

It changed the village’s economy, said Asolkar.

“Almost 70 percent of farmers here now grow two crops in a year; some even grow three crops. The village has been tanker-free from 2016 to this day, except for a few months in 2018 when there was a severe drought,” he said.

Rahul Sable, a local activist, said the availability of water also provided a boost to dairy farming. The village now produces up to 10,000 litres of milk everyday, among the highest in the district. The milk business provides employment to nearly 800 local youths.

“Nana adopted our village, and the way people looked at our village changed. Politicians began to give priority to the development of our village. I take pride in saying that not a single farmer suicide has taken place here since this work was completed,” Sable said.

Bharat Aware, the village Sarpanch, said local people had acquired a negative mindset due to repeated droughts. But the water conservation project led by NAAM Foundation changed everything.