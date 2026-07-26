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Home / India / Nandan Nilekani to lead high-powered exam reform task force: PM Modi

Nandan Nilekani to lead high-powered exam reform task force: PM Modi

PM Modi announces this in a video message

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:34 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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PM Narendra Modi; and Nandan Nilekani. Photos: Narendra Modi/Instagram and file photo
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the government has set up a high-powered task force on examination reforms under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

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Through a video message, the prime minister also asserted that the accused who messed with the future of students are in jail.

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The announcement comes a day after the government accepted the demands by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) who organised protests over the NEET paper leak.

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"Friends, the time has come to take decisive action. Those who have played with the future of students must be held accountable. We will raise this issue in Parliament and push for strict laws and necessary reforms. We cannot remain indifferent to our future. Our examination system must be credible and transparent, and it must make maximum use of technology," he said.

"To address these concerns, a high-powered task force—comprising world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani—will be constituted to focus on examination reforms and ensure the integrity of upcoming examinations based on its recommendations," he added.

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