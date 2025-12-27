DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Nanded family deaths: Two sons killed parents, then died by suicide due to financial stress

Nanded family deaths: Two sons killed parents, then died by suicide due to financial stress

The two siblings ended their lives by jumping in front of train

article_Author
PTI
Nanded, Updated At : 07:08 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The probe into the deaths of four members of a family in Maharashtra’s Nanded district has revealed that two siblings ended their lives by jumping in front of a train after strangling their parents at home, the murder-suicide tragedy being triggered by financial stress, a police official said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Around 8 am on Thursday, the bodies of Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe (51) and his wife Radhabai Lakhe (45) were discovered on a cot in their home at Jawala Murar village in Mudkhed tehsil here, while the bodies of their sons, Umesh (25) and Bajrang (23), were subsequently found on tracks near Mugat railway station, a few kilometres away from the village.

Advertisement

“Our probe and post-mortem reports have confirmed that Umesh and Bajrang strangled their parents at home while the couple was asleep and later committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train,” Barad police station inspector Dattatray Manthale told PTI.

Advertisement

The official said Ramesh Lakhe was reportedly suffering from paralysis and remained chronically ill, which had caused deep financial impact on the family.

The official said statements were being recorded as part of the probe, including that the of shopkeeper from whom the two brothers bought betel nut sachets in the early hours of Thursday while on their way to the tracks where they ended their lives.

Advertisement

An official said it is likely that the sons killed their parents and then ended their own lives over the financial stress the family was facing.

Umesh and Bajrang have been charged with murder, the official said, adding that all angles are being probed.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts