Narayana student Kuchi Sandeep wins gold at International Chemistry Olympiad 2025

Narayana student Kuchi Sandeep has won a gold medal at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2025 held in the UAE from July 5-14.

Representing India as one of four official team members, Sandeep competed against some of the brightest young chemistry minds from across the globe.

The IChO is recognised as one of the most rigorous science competitions for pre-university students, challenging participants with advanced theoretical problems and complex laboratory tasks. Sandeep’s success underscores not only his personal perseverance and intellect, but also the academic rigor, conceptual clarity and focused training imparted at Narayana.

In a press note while expressing pride and admiration for the achievement, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions Dr Sindhura Narayana said, “We’re incredibly proud of Sandeep and his gold medal victory at IChO 2025. His success is a proud moment for Narayana and the nation.”