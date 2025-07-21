DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Narayana student Kuchi Sandeep wins gold at International Chemistry Olympiad 2025

Narayana student Kuchi Sandeep wins gold at International Chemistry Olympiad 2025

The competition was held in the UAE from July 5-14
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:43 PM Jul 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kuchi Sandeep being felicitated after winning a gold medal.
Advertisement

Narayana student Kuchi Sandeep has won a gold medal at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2025 held in the UAE from July 5-14.

Advertisement

Representing India as one of four official team members, Sandeep competed against some of the brightest young chemistry minds from across the globe.

The IChO is recognised as one of the most rigorous science competitions for pre-university students, challenging participants with advanced theoretical problems and complex laboratory tasks. Sandeep’s success underscores not only his personal perseverance and intellect, but also the academic rigor, conceptual clarity and focused training imparted at Narayana.

Advertisement

In a press note while expressing pride and admiration for the achievement, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions Dr Sindhura Narayana said, “We’re incredibly proud of Sandeep and his gold medal victory at IChO 2025. His success is a proud moment for Narayana and the nation.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts