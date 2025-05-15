Narayana students shine in CBSE Class X, XII exams

The students of Narayana Schools achieved success with remarkable results in the CBSE examinations. In Class X, Spandana AM, Parth Bansal and Trisha Ghosh scored 498 out of 500, while Vakhin S and Reyansh Devnani made the institution proud in Class XII by securing an 495 out of 500.

Advertisement

Fourteen students scored above 496 marks in Class X, with 151 securing above 490 and the overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 99.6. In Class XII, 20 students crossed the 490 mark.

Dr P Sindhura Narayana and P Sharani Narayana, directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, congratulated the students and their families and lauded the teaching faculty for their dedication.

Advertisement

In a press release, Sharani Narayana said, “Our micro-schedule system ensures that learning remains structured, interactive, and effective. This enables students, parents, and teachers to track progress with precision.” The directors also underlined the importance of technology in modern education.