Narayana students shine in CBSE Class X, XII exams

Narayana students shine in CBSE Class X, XII exams

Fourteen students scored above 496 marks in Class X, in Class XII, 20 students crossed the 490 mark
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:33 PM May 15, 2025 IST
Class X toppoers of Narayana Educational Institutions.
The students of Narayana Schools achieved success with remarkable results in the CBSE examinations. In Class X, Spandana AM, Parth Bansal and Trisha Ghosh scored 498 out of 500, while Vakhin S and Reyansh Devnani made the institution proud in Class XII by securing an 495 out of 500.

Fourteen students scored above 496 marks in Class X, with 151 securing above 490 and the overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 99.6. In Class XII, 20 students crossed the 490 mark.

Dr P Sindhura Narayana and P Sharani Narayana, directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, congratulated the students and their families and lauded the teaching faculty for their dedication.

In a press release, Sharani Narayana said, “Our micro-schedule system ensures that learning remains structured, interactive, and effective. This enables students, parents, and teachers to track progress with precision.” The directors also underlined the importance of technology in modern education.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

