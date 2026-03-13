Narcotics Control Bureau, US drug control body agree to share real-time info on transnational drug cartels

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and US’ Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) have agreed upon real-time sharing of information for expeditious parallel investigations in corresponding jurisdictions on transnational drug cartels.

DG, NCB Anurag Garg and ONDCP Director Sara Carter along with their delegations met on the sidelines of the 69th Session of UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, Austria, where they agreed to share actionable intelligence between India and US to strengthen counter-narcotics cooperation.

Both sides also decided to convene the Pillar III meeting of US-India Counter Narcotics Working Group (CNWG) in April 2026.