DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Narcotics Control Bureau, US drug control body agree to share real-time info on transnational drug cartels

Narcotics Control Bureau, US drug control body agree to share real-time info on transnational drug cartels

DG, NCB Anurag Garg and ONDCP Director Sara Carter along with their delegations meet on the sidelines of the 69th Session of UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:01 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Anurag Garg and Sara Carter meet on the sidelines of the 69th Session of UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs. Image credit/X:@narcoticsbureau
Advertisement

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and US’ Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) have agreed upon real-time sharing of information for expeditious parallel investigations in corresponding jurisdictions on transnational drug cartels.

Advertisement

DG, NCB Anurag Garg and ONDCP Director Sara Carter along with their delegations met on the sidelines of the 69th Session of UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, Austria, where they agreed to share actionable intelligence between India and US to strengthen counter-narcotics cooperation.

Advertisement

Both sides also decided to convene the Pillar III meeting of US-India Counter Narcotics Working Group (CNWG) in April 2026.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts