Narendra Modi as a Sikh, Jayaprakash Narayan in Haryana guest house: BJP recalls the Emergency

The BJP on Thursday slammed the Congress for imposing the Emergency 51 years ago and said the grand old party which murdered the Constitution is today teaching the Constitution to others.

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"Shameless Congress leaders murdered all shades of Constitution. Today they flash the Constitution at us," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said as the government and BJP marked "Samvidhan Hatya Divas", the day late prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency on June 25, 1975, arresting top opposition leaders, censoring the press and muzzling resistance voices.

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Prasad recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then a young RSS Pracharak, dressed up as a Sikh and consolidated the anti-Emergency voices all over north India carrying messages across while staying invisible to the law.

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Prasad also mentioned how Jayaprakash Narayan and Morarji Desai were both under arrest at the same Haryana guest house and were not allowed to meet one another or even have breakfast together.

"They said they can meet in the presence of security. Even that was disallowed," Prasad said recalling how the emergency was promulgated first and cabinet approval taken later.

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Prasad said the RJD and the SP today support the same Congress that had their patriarchs Lalu Prasad and Mulayam Singh jailed during the Emergency.

"The DMK government was dismissed by the Congress," said Prasad, adding that the lesson from the Emergency and the recent West Bengal elections was that India won't tolerate injustice.

Prasad was referring to the post-Emergency defeat of Indira Gandhi and the Mamata Banerjee-led rout in Bengal.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister remembered the Emergency and said, "Today, we pay homage to all those who steadfastly defended democratic values during one of the darkest chapters in India’s history, the Emergency. The Emergency was a direct assault on our Constitution. It witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, arrests of political leaders, journalists, social workers and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of our democracy."

Modi said at the same time, the dark period also revealed the extraordinary courage of countless citizens who refused to remain silent and upheld the ideals enshrined in our Constitution.

"For all of us, our Constitution is an embodiment of the aspirations, rights and duties of 140 crore Indians. We reaffirm our collective commitment to safeguarding constitutional values. Guided by the spirit of our Constitution, we will build an India that remains ever committed to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.#SamvidhanHatyaDiwas," the PM wrote on X.