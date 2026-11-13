Narendra Modi, Congress’s Pitroda warm up over Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended Diwali and Gujarat New Year wishes to Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda after he praised the former and warmly mentioned their meetings.

“Happy Diwali and Nutan Varsh Abhinandan to you Sam Bhai and to Anjana Ben. Praying for a joyful and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath!” said the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Pitroda, while commenting on Modi, said, “He is a Gujarati friend. I respect him as a person. My wife and I have met him. He has been very warm, kind, loving and caring at a personal level. Of course, he is a good orator and hard-working, and we get along well. We have no personal issues.”

Pitroda said he had nothing against PM Modi as a Gujarati leader, friend or well-wisher. “He has been very warm towards me, and I appreciate that. Similarly, I have been to his house in Gujarat several times,” Pitroda said.