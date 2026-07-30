Naresh Gujral welcomes shift on Dyal Singh College renaming

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His remarks came after a Tribune exclusive report on college principal Bhawna Pandey clarifying to college staffers that the proposed name had been changed from Majithia College to Dyal Singh Majithia College. Gujral said either this new name should be adopted or the current name should be retained.

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"Every Indian is proud of the legacy of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia who with his own wealth built a number of educational institutions so that Indians could benefit from good education. One has not understood why the managing committee of this college has tried to change the name of the institution repeatedly. We hope that finally sanity will prevail and the name will either remain what it is or changed to Dyal Singh Majithia College," Gujral said in a statement.

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Gujral had led the Shiromani Akali Dal offensive in the Rajya Sabha in 2017 to thwart a similar proposal to rename the same college as Vande Mataram College.

Then Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had assured the House that the proposal was being withdrawn and there was no justification for renaming the college.

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At the core of the issue is University of Delhi Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh's remarks in December 2025 that the college was proposed to be renamed Banda Singh Bahadur College in order to distinguish it from Dyal Singh Morning College.

This led to a stir by admirers of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia and the College Staff Association which protested the dilution of the legacy of the philanthropist.

On May 23, the college governing body suggested adding a second name "Majithia College" to the renaming proposal alongside Banda Singh Bahadur College.

The staffers rejected this. The college has now sent a proposal to rename the institute as Dyal Singh Majithia College as an additional option alongside the originally suggested Banda Singh Bahadur College.