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Home / India / Naresh Gujral welcomes shift on Dyal Singh College renaming

Naresh Gujral welcomes shift on Dyal Singh College renaming

Expresses hope that better sense will prevail among Delhi University authorities to preserve and honour the legacy of the great philanthropist

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:51 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral today welcomed the move to consider renaming Dyal Singh Evening College as Dyal Singh Majithia College and expressed hope that better sense would prevail among Delhi University authorities to preserve and honour the legacy of the great philanthropist.
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His remarks came after a Tribune exclusive report on college principal Bhawna Pandey clarifying to college staffers that the proposed name had been changed from Majithia College to Dyal Singh Majithia College. Gujral said either this new name should be adopted or the current name should be retained.

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"Every Indian is proud of the legacy of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia who with his own wealth built a number of educational institutions so that Indians could benefit from good education. One has not understood why the managing committee of this college has tried to change the name of the institution repeatedly. We hope that finally sanity will prevail and the name will either remain what it is or changed to Dyal Singh Majithia College," Gujral said in a statement.

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Gujral had led the Shiromani Akali Dal offensive in the Rajya Sabha in 2017 to thwart a similar proposal to rename the same college as Vande Mataram College.

Then Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had assured the House that the proposal was being withdrawn and there was no justification for renaming the college.

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At the core of the issue is University of Delhi Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh's remarks in December 2025 that the college was proposed to be renamed Banda Singh Bahadur College in order to distinguish it from Dyal Singh Morning College.

This led to a stir by admirers of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia and the College Staff Association which protested the dilution of the legacy of the philanthropist.

On May 23, the college governing body suggested adding a second name "Majithia College" to the renaming proposal alongside Banda Singh Bahadur College.

The staffers rejected this. The college has now sent a proposal to rename the institute as Dyal Singh Majithia College as an additional option alongside the originally suggested Banda Singh Bahadur College.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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