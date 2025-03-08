DT
Home / India / ‘Nari Shakti’ breaking barriers: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Women’s Day

‘Nari Shakti’ breaking barriers: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Women’s Day

Sitharaman highlighted the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment through progressive policies and initiatives
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:13 PM Mar 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File photo
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated International Women’s Day by acknowledging the transformative power of “Nari Shakti” in India. In a post on X, Sitharaman wrote, “Nari Shakti in India is breaking barriers, rewriting history, and shaping a brighter future for the country.”

She emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, women are being empowered with equal opportunities, financial independence, and a stronger role in nation-building. Sitharaman highlighted the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment through progressive policies and initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to “Nari Shakti” on International Women’s Day, recognising the strength and contributions of women.

