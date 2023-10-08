Nariman: Need to improve ourselves, not Constitution

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

Maintaining that the Constitution is the only document that has kept India together, noted jurist Fali Nariman has said the guiding document can’t be blamed for the country’s problems.

“Don’t blame the Constitution for every damn thing that goes on in this country. Please always realise that it has kept the country together… Whatever shortcomings there may be, need to be dealt with...,” Nariman said.

Taking part in a discussion on Friday evening on ‘The Colonial Constitution’, a book authored by Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy’s Research Director Arghya Sengupta, Nariman opined that given the low level of tolerance, it would be difficult to draft a new Constitution.

“I don’t think we will ever have another Constitution because the tolerance level today in all parts of the world is extremely low,” Nariman said. He disagreed with former CJI and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi’s comments questioning the ‘Basic Structure Doctrine’.