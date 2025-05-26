DT
PT
Home / India / Narrow escape for Sourav Ganguly's brother, sister-in-law after speedboat capsizes in Puri sea

Narrow escape for Sourav Ganguly's brother, sister-in-law after speedboat capsizes in Puri sea

Incident occurred on Saturday evening near Lighthouse when the couple was enjoying a speedboat ride
PTI
Puri, Updated At : 02:56 PM May 26, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish Ganguly and his wife Arpita had a narrow escape while enjoying water sports in Puri sea, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening near the Lighthouse when the couple was enjoying a speedboat ride.

“We were saved by the grace of God. I am still in trauma. This should not happen, and water sports in the sea must be properly regulated. I will write to the Puri SP and the Odisha Chief Minister after returning to Kolkata,” Arpita said in a video message available with PTI.

Narrating the incident, she said their boat encountered a huge wave, which caused it to capsize, throwing all passengers, including herself and her husband, into the sea.

“Thankfully, quick action of the lifeguards saved our lives,” she added.

Local people, who witnessed the incident, said the speedboat lost balance after being hit by a huge wave and capsized in deep sea.

