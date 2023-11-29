'Narrow-minded': Supreme Court on PIL seeking ban on Pakistani artistes in India

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 28

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking a complete ban on employing Pakistani artistes in India and asked the petitioner not to be narrow-minded.

“Do not press this appeal… Do not be so narrow minded,” a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti told the advocate representing petitioner Faaiz Anwar Qureshi, rejecting his plea. Qureshi, a cine worker, had sought directions to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to issue notifications imposing a ban on grant of visas to Pakistani artistes.

He contended that engaging Pakistani artistes would lead to discrimination against Indian artistes and cine workers as a similar favourable atmosphere to work was not available

to Indian artistes to work

in Pakistan.

