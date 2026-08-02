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Home / India / Nashik court grants bail to 5 accused in TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case

Nashik court grants bail to 5 accused in TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case

The accused were granted bail in connection with multiple FIRs registered at Mumbai Naka police station in Nashik

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Nashik, Updated At : 10:34 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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A court has granted bail to five accused in the sexual harassment and forcible conversion case at the Nashik unit of IT major TCS observing that the chargesheet has been filed and the investigation was practically complete.

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Additional Sessions Judge Amit Vinayak Kharkar allowed the pleas of Raza Rafiq Memon, Asif Aftab Ansari, Shahrukh Hussain Shaukat Qureshi, Shafi Bhikan Shaikh and Tausif Bilal Attar on July 30. They were granted bail in connection with multiple FIRs registered at Mumbai Naka police station in Nashik.

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The court also said there was no serious apprehension that the accused would threaten witnesses or tamper with evidence if released.

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According to the prosecution, the accused and the victim worked at TCS in Nashik.

The police have alleged that Raza Rafiq Memon made sexually coloured remarks, touched the victim inappropriately, demanded sexual favours, and belittled her religion while glorifying his own. The other accused allegedly supported his actions, it added.

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The prosecution opposed the bail saying the accused took undue advantage of the victim’s poor financial condition, which forced her to endure a toxic work environment.

However, the defence, represented by advocate Rahul Kasliwal, claimed the alleged remarks, even if taken at face value, were “light hearted banter” in the office.

The court, after hearing both sides, acknowledged that the accused have been behind bars for over three months.

“The chargesheet is filed. Investigation is practically completed. There is no serious apprehension that the accused, if released on bail, would threaten the prosecution witnesses or tamper with the evidence,” the court said.

The court, while allowing their pleas, imposed several conditions, including visiting the police station every Saturday between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm until the trial concludes.

They have been prohibited from entering the workplace and residential vicinity of the informant, contacting the informant and witnesses, or any individual associated with the case.

The SIT is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempted forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

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