Nation of 1.4 bn won’t buy US corn: Lutnick warns of ‘tough time’

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has warned India of a “tough time” doing business with Washington if it fails to bring down tariffs, saying a country of 1.4 billion people does not import even “one bushel of US corn” but enjoys access to the American market.

Advertisement

In a sharp critique during an interview, Lutnick accused India of “taking advantage” of the US by maintaining high tariffs on American goods while freely selling their own products to US consumers.

“They sell to us and take advantage of us. They block us from their economy while we are wide open for them to come in... The President says fair and reciprocal trade — bring down your tariffs, treat us the way we treat you.” Lutnick said.

Advertisement

Hitting out at India for its “unfair trade practices”, Lutnick said New Delhi’s refusal to buy US farm products exemplified the imbalance. “India brags that they have 1.4 billion people. Why won’t their 1.4 billion people buy one bushel of US corn? Doesn’t that rub you the wrong way? They put tariffs on everything,” he said.

China rejects US push for tariffs China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has rebuffed US call to G7 nations to impose tariffs on countries purchasing oil from Russia, saying war cannot solve problems and “sanctions only complicate them”. “China doesn’t participate in or plan wars, and what China does is to encourage peace talks and promote political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue,” Wang said.

The remarks come against the backdrop of the ongoing trade tensions between Washington and its allies after the US imposed steep tariffs on countries it accuses of maintaining protectionist barriers. Lutnick defended the move, saying it was aimed at correcting “years of wrongs” and ensuring American exporters get a level playing field. “Now we’ve got to right years of wrong. So we want a tariff going the other way until we fix this. That’s the President’s model — and you either accept it or you’re going to have a tough time doing business with the world’s greatest consumer,” the Commerce Secretary warned.

Advertisement

India and the US have clashed repeatedly on agricultural trade, with Washington pressing for greater market access for American dairy and farm products, while New Delhi cites concerns over domestic farmers and food security.

Lutnick’s latest remarks underscore the growing friction in bilateral trade ties, even as the two countries cooperate more closely on defence, technology and strategic issues.