Nation proud of your son: Rajnath to astronaut’s dad

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Shubhanshu Shukla has not just touched space, but also “lifted India's aspirations to new heights” after the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station returned to Earth post a 20-day space sojourn.

Advertisement

Singh, a Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, spoke to Shukla's father on the phone to convey his greetings and told him that the country is proud of his son's achievements.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also joined the nation in welcoming Shukla back from his “historic” space mission. Shukla is the first Indian to have visited the International Space Station.

Advertisement

“Bharat’s space prowess continues to soar to new heights, and this mission will inspire generations of aspiring astronauts and scientists to reach for the stars,” Dhankhar said.

Shah said Shukla has scripted an "episode of triumph" that has not only enhanced the country's pride, but also renewed the confidence among Indian astronauts and scientists about their genius and grit.