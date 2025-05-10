National award-winning makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad dies at 61

National award-winning makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad died at the age 61 on Saturday here at a hospital, his younger brother Dr Prasanna Paranjpe said.

“He was hospitalised at Hiranandani Hospital in Powai three days ago due to BP issues. He passed away today at around 8.30 am. He was quite well when he was admitted. We were not expecting that he would pass away so soon,” Paranjpe told PTI.

Gaikwad's work spans across Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian films such as “83”, “Shakuntala Devi”, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, “Sanju”, “Dangal”, “PK”, “3 Idiots”, “Omkara”, “Balgandharva”, “Katyar Kaljat Ghusali”, “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, “Ponniyin Selvan”, and “O Kadhal Kanmani”.

He won the National Award for best makeup artist in 2012 for Vidya Balan-starrer "Dirty Picture", followed by another win for Bengali movie "Jaatishwar" in 2014.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled his death in a post on X. “National Award-winning, renowned makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad passed away today, leaving us in sorrow. With his departure, we have lost a magician who breathed life into characters on screen through his artistry in makeup. His mastery lay in effortlessly turning the impossible into reality, bringing to life the characters envisioned by directors through his makeup artistry,” he wrote.

Gaikwad's last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.