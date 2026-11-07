National Book Trust is ‘State’ as government exercises ‘pervasive’ control, rules SC

The National Book Trust (NBT) is a ‘State’ under Article 12 of the Constitution as the government exercises “deep and pervasive” control over the institution, the Supreme Court has ruled.

Article 12 defines the term “State” for the purpose of enforcing fundamental rights. This means individuals can approach the courts, including high courts and the Supreme Court, for enforcement of their fundamental rights against entities that fall within its ambit.

A Bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Augustine George Masih on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the chairman of the National Book Trust, India and another, challenging a 2012 judgment of the Delhi High Court’s full Bench which had held that the NBT was an instrumentality of the State.

The top court concluded the full Bench of the High Court was correct in placing emphasis not upon any one individual factor but upon the cumulative effect of the government’s control over the Trust.

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“The government’s role begins with the creation of the Trust, extends to its governing composition and appointment of its principal functionary, permeates its executive and financial administration, and continues through audit, reporting and governmental approval over aspects of its governing framework. This is not the limited or general regulatory supervision which can be excluded from the ambit of Article 12 of the Constitution,” the top court said.

Writing the verdict for the Bench, Justice Mishra said the NBT satisfied the test of being “financially, functionally and administratively dominated by or under the control of the Government”, with that control being particular to the Trust and pervasive in character.

“We therefore uphold the conclusion of the full Bench of the high court that National Book Trust is an ‘other authority’ within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution and is consequently a ‘State’ for that purpose,” the top court held.

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The government’s involvement in the Trust was not confined to ordinary regulatory supervision but extended to its creation, governing structure, executive functioning, financial administration, audit and approval of changes to its governing framework, it said.

The NBT was established through Government of India resolutions of June 15, 1957 and September 28, 1962 to promote good literature and make books available to the public at moderate prices and under its governing rules, the chairman is appointed by the central government and holds office at its pleasure, it noted.

The government representatives played a significant role in the executive committee, which exercises administrative, managerial and decision-making powers and the Finance Ministry’s representative also functions as the financial adviser to the Trust, it said.

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Highlighting the extent of financial oversight, the verdict said that the Trust is required to submit its annual reports and audited accounts to the government.