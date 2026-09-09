DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / National Conference leaders stand through full Vande Mataram at J-K event, Congress objects

National Conference leaders stand through full Vande Mataram at J-K event, Congress objects

NC says Congress cannot impose its position after Venugopal flags playing of full song at opening of J-K film festival

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:57 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and others, during the playing of Vande Mataram at an event in Jammu and Kashmir. Video grab via X@kcvenugopalmp
Advertisement

Allies National Conference (NC) and Congress on Wednesday came head-to-head over the decision of the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir to play the full version of the national song at the opening of the state’s first film festival on Monday.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal reminded the NC that Congress Working Committee had taken a decision to play two stanzas of the song and, as an ally, the NC should support that line.

Advertisement

“The full version of Vande Mataram sits uneasily with the syncretic and pluralist ethos that our freedom fighters envisioned and nurtured for India.

Advertisement

“For us, the considered judgment of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajendra Prasad, Acharya Narendra Dev, Maulana Azad, Sarojini Naidu and J.B. Kripalani — shaped in no small part by the counsel of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore — remains paramount,” Venugopal said, posting on social media visuals of all NC leaders standing as the full Vande Mataram played in the backdrop.

Venugopal said, “With respect and humility, we would like our allies to honour the wisdom and judgment of our freedom fighters, and stand with us in singing only the version of this beautiful and historic song that they adopted. That version was chosen deliberately, to keep the song from being communalised — a threat as real today as it was then.”

Advertisement

As the Congress leader argued that upholding the stand taken by the leading lights of the freedom movement was how the country upheld its secular, inclusive character, NC leaders said the Congress could not impose its position on others.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts