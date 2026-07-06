National Consumer Helpline facilitates Rs 91.77 crore refunds in last 14 months

The National Consumer Helpline has facilitated refunds of more than Rs 91.77 crore by resolving over 1.47 lakh refund-related grievances before they reached litigation in the last 14 months.

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The grievances were addressed across 36 consumer sectors, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said.

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The ministry has also strengthened consumer dispute resolution through e-Jagriti, an AI-enabled digital platform that enables online filing of complaints, virtual hearings, electronic case management and digital access to proceedings.

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The platform now also enables non-resident Indians (NRIs) and consumers residing abroad to pursue consumer complaints digitally, supporting cross-border consumer dispute resolution.

"The step reflects the ministry's continued engagement in strengthening international cooperation and advancing effective consumer protection frameworks," it said.

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Meanwhile, India will chair the 9th session of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts (IGE) on Consumer Protection Law and Policy, organised by the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in Geneva from July 6 to 8. The session will bring together member states, international organisations, consumer protection authorities, academia and other stakeholders to discuss emerging issues in consumer protection law and policy.

The Intergovernmental Group of Experts, constituted under the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection (UNGCP), serves as the principal intergovernmental platform for international cooperation and dialogue on consumer protection law and policy.

India will be represented by Consumer Ministry Secretary Nidhi Khare, who has been invited by UNCTAD to chair the three-day session. She will preside over the deliberations and guide discussions among member states on key global priorities in consumer protection.

One of the major highlights of the session will be the launch of the United Nations Principles for Consumer Product Safety, which were adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2025.

India will also participate in a high-level fireside chat titled “Why the Principles Matter”, focusing on the significance of the newly adopted global framework.