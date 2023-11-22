National Herald office, other assets attached

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it had attached immovable assets and equity shares worth about Rs 752 crore as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation against the Congress-promoted National Herald newspaper and companies linked to it.

The National Herald is published by AJL and owned by Young Indian Private Limited

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are majority shareholders of Young Indian

The immovable assets that have been attached include the National Herald’s office premises in Delhi, Nehru Bhawan in Lucknow and the Herald House in Mumbai, sources said.

The provisional attachment order came as elections in the five states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram are in progress and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

The Congress termed the ED action “petty vendetta tactics” and called the agency a “coalition partner” of the BJP, which, it claimed, was staring at defeat in the five states.

A provisional attachment order has been issued by the federal probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) and Young Indian (YI). The agency alleged in a statement that in this case the shareholders and donors of the Congress were “cheated” by AJL. The National Herald is published by AJL and owned by Young Indian Private Limited. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are majority shareholders of Young Indian with 38 per cent shares held by each one of them.

In the statement, the ED said it had issued an order to provisionally attach properties worth Rs 751.9 crore in the money laundering case being investigated under the PMLA.

Under the law, such a provisional order has to be approved by the adjudicating authority under the PMLA in a time period of six months following which the ED can take possession of the attached properties.

“Investigation has revealed that AJL is in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties spread across many cities of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow to the tune of Rs 661.69 crore and Young Indian is in possession of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 90.21 crore in the form of investment in equity shares of AJL,” it said.

“AJL was given land on concessional rates in various cities of India for the purpose of publishing newspapers,” the agency alleged, adding that it closed its publishing operations in 2008 and started “using” the properties for commercial purposes.

It said AJL had to repay a loan of Rs 90.21 crore to AICC, but the latter treated the said loan as non-recoverable and sold it for Rs 50 lakh to Young Indian “without” any source of income to pay even Rs 50 lakh.

