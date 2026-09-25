National Highways Authority of India mandates data-driven planning for new high-speed stretches

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has unveiled comprehensive guidelines for the planning and design of high-speed, access-controlled national highways, setting the stage for safer, greener and technology-driven corridors designed to meet future traffic demands.

The guidelines will apply to all upcoming four and six-lane Greenfield and Brownfield high-speed access-controlled National Highways, excluding Expressways. They focus on data-driven traffic planning, technology-enabled construction, seamless tolling, improved drainage and greater emphasis on environmental sustainability, the NHAI said.

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Under the new framework, traffic assessments will factor in existing and diverted traffic as well as projected growth in freight movement linked to economic and commercial activity. Toll data and other reliable sources will also be used to improve the accuracy of traffic projections and ensure infrastructure is planned in line with future demand.

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The NHAI has called for greater use of modern construction technologies to improve quality, accuracy and monitoring. The guidelines provide for Automated and Intelligent Machine-aided Construction (AI-MC) technology for embankment and pavement construction, in accordance with applicable Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) guidelines.

The guidelines also envisage a shift towards Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling on high-speed corridors. Accordingly, provisions for implementing MLFF systems will be incorporated during the planning and design stage.

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Landscaping and plantation have been made an integral part of project planning. Green cover will be developed at suitable locations, including loop areas, beneath flyovers, medians and other appropriate spaces, taking into account local climate, topography and environmental conditions.

Drip irrigation systems will also be provided on highway medians to ensure efficient water use and facilitate easier maintenance of plantations.

The guidelines place particular emphasis on drainage and water management, with comprehensive drainage planning to form part of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) process.

The plans will identify water disposal points and specify measures to safely manage rainwater from the highway as well as surrounding areas. Water-harvesting structures will be provided in loop areas and other suitable locations, particularly where there is no natural outlet for rainwater.

Special drainage arrangements will also be made around underpasses, flyovers, depressed medians and other structures to prevent waterlogging and protect highway infrastructure.

The NHAI said the new guidelines will contribute to the development of safer, more sustainable and future-ready high-speed National Highway corridors across the country.