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Home / India / National Human Rights Commission issues advisory on women prisoners, children

National Human Rights Commission issues advisory on women prisoners, children

The advisory stresses the need for humane prison conditions, adequate maternal and child healthcare, access to justice, preservation of family ties and protection of children’s best interests

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:40 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued an advisory to nine Union ministries and the chief secretaries, administrators and police chiefs, calling for a gender-responsive approach to protecting the human rights of women prisoners and their children.

The advisory stresses the need for humane prison conditions, adequate maternal and child healthcare, access to justice, preservation of family ties and protection of children’s best interests.

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 It also calls for meaningful opportunities for rehabilitation and social reintegration of women inmates after their release.

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Highlighting the vulnerability of women prisoners and their children, the NHRC said "their rights and specific needs require focused attention and a sensitive approach that goes beyond basic custodial safeguards".

The advisory identifies 10 broad areas for action, covering the entire process from arrest and admission into the prison system to rehabilitation and post-release reintegration.

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These include procedures before admission, arrest and entry into prison; maintenance of admission records and databases documenting children; healthcare, medical care and mental health services; and living conditions, hygiene, welfare and sensitisation of women inmates.

"The advisory also addresses the needs of children living with their mothers in prison or separated from incarcerated parents, as well as communication, prison visits and maintaining family contact," the human rights body said in a statement. 

"Other areas include prison administration, legal aid and access to justice, gender-responsive facilities and welfare measures during court production of women prisoners, and the specific requirements of foreign national inmates," it said. 

The NHRC has urged all authorities concerned to implement the recommendations and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two months, informing the commission of the progress made.

The advisory seeks to ensure that the rights and welfare of women prisoners and their children receive appropriate attention within the criminal justice and prison systems, with particular emphasis on healthcare, dignity, family relationships and rehabilitation.

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