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Home / India / National online quiz on Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas launched; students encouraged to participate

National online quiz on Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas launched; students encouraged to participate

Interested participants can register online and take part in the competition through the Quiz.MyGov.in portal

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:15 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Organised in collaboration with MyGov.in, the nationwide competition will remain open until September 15, 2026.
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The Ministry of Culture has launched a national online quiz competition to mark Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day).

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Organised in collaboration with MyGov.in, the nationwide competition will remain open until September 15, 2026.

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Sharing more details in this regard, an official spokesperson said the online quiz is open to youth, school and college students, as well as the general public, and urged citizens to participate in large numbers.

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The spokesperson said the initiative is not merely an online quiz but a meaningful effort to acquaint the younger generation with an important chapter of India’s history. It aims to deepen understanding of the hardships, sacrifices and resilience of lakhs of people affected by Partition, while reinforcing the importance of national unity. Such initiatives, the spokesperson added, help foster historical awareness, sensitivity and a greater sense of responsibility towards the nation among young people.

The spokesperson appealed to teachers of government and private schools, colleges and higher educational institutions to encourage maximum participation by students.

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The competition is free of cost and open to all Indian citizens. It will be conducted in a time-bound online format, and every participant who completes the quiz will receive a digital e-certificate from MyGov.

Interested participants can register online and take part in the competition through the Quiz.MyGov.in portal.

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