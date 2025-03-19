National Sanskrit University to hold 4th convocation on March 20

The National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, on Wednesday announced that its fourth convocation will be held on March 20.

The event will be presided over by the University's Chancellor and Padma Bhushan awardee N Gopalaswami Garu, a retired IAS officer and former Chief Election Commissioner of India.

On this occasion, 75 scholars will receive their Doctor of Philosophy degrees from the Chancellor.

A total of 564 students have qualified for graduation this year.