Home / India / National Sanskrit University to hold 4th convocation on March 20

National Sanskrit University to hold 4th convocation on March 20

A total of 564 students have qualified for graduation this year
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:09 PM Mar 19, 2025 IST
On this occasion, 75 scholars will receive their Doctor of Philosophy degrees from the Chancellor.
The National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, on Wednesday announced that its fourth convocation will be held on March 20.

The event will be presided over by the University's Chancellor and Padma Bhushan awardee N Gopalaswami Garu, a retired IAS officer and former Chief Election Commissioner of India.

On this occasion, 75 scholars will receive their Doctor of Philosophy degrees from the Chancellor.

A total of 564 students have qualified for graduation this year.

