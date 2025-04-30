National Security Advisory Board revamped, ex-R&AW chief Alok Joshi appointed head

The government on Wednesday reconstituted the National Security Advisory Board appointing former R&AW chief Alok Joshi as its chairman.

In the reconstituted board, the following members—former Western Air Commander Air Marshal P M Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lt Gen A K Singh, and Rear Admiral Monty Khanna—are retired officers of the armed forces.

Retired IPS officers Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh, along with retired IFS officer B Venkatesh Varma, are also part of the 15-member board.

Advertisement

The first meeting of the revamped board is scheduled for Thursday.

The principal function of the National Security Advisory Board is to conduct long-term analysis and provide perspectives on national security issues to the National Security Council. It also recommends measures, solutions, and policy options on matters referred to it by the council.

Advertisement

The board reports to NSA Ajit Doval and through him to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Structure of the reconstituted 15-member National Security Advisory Board:

Chairman: Ex-R&AW chief Alok Joshi

Members: Pankaj Saran, Lt Gen AK Singh (retd), AB Mathur, Rear admiral Monty Khanna (retd), Prof K Kamakoti, BS Murthy, Air Marshal Pankaj Sinha (retd), R R Verma, Manmohan Singh, Devendra Sharma, Bimal Patel, R Radhakrishnan, Venkatesh Varma and Vice Admiral retired PS Cheema.