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Home / India / National Women's Commission issues norms to make transport apps safer for women

National Women's Commission issues norms to make transport apps safer for women

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:09 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The NCW has also recommended that aggregators endeavour to maintain a verified pool of women drivers and, subject to availability, provide women travelling alone with an option to request a woman driver.
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The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued detailed guidelines to states and UTs for ensuring the safety of women using app-based and digital transport services, including cabs, auto-rickshaws and bike taxis.

The guidelines call for greater coordination between transport departments, RTOs (regional transport office), police and mobility aggregators, besides designating a nodal officer in the state transport department to oversee complaints and incidents involving women passengers.

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Under the guidelines, aggregators have been asked to “ensure that the driver and vehicle assigned to a passenger match the details displayed on the app. If there is a mismatch, the passenger may cancel the ride without paying a cancellation fee.”

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“Drivers should undergo regular gender-sensitisation training covering appropriate conduct with women passengers, prevention of sexual harassment, personal boundaries and emergency response,” the guidelines stated.

The NCW has also recommended that aggregators endeavour to maintain a verified pool of women drivers and, subject to availability, provide women travelling alone with an option to request a woman driver.

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Technology-based safeguards are also central to the guidelines. “Aggregators should establish mechanisms to detect significant or unexplained route deviations and generate real-time alerts for passengers and aggregators. They should also monitor prolonged or suspicious stoppages, particularly in isolated or vulnerable locations,” the NCW said.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said women should be able to travel without fear and stressed that safety must remain central as technology reshapes mobility.

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