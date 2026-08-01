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Home / India / Nationalist Citizens Party of India rejects reports of rift among MPs

Nationalist Citizens Party of India rejects reports of rift among MPs

Notably, three leaders of the NCPI had reportedly skipped the NDA meeting held on Wednesday, fuelling speculation over their political future

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:37 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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NCPI members during a meeting. ANI File
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The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) on Friday refuted media reports alleging internal disputes among its MPs. The party described reports circulating in certain media organisations and across social media platforms as “completely false, misleading and devoid of any factual basis”.
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Reacting to speculation that as many as 20 NCPI MPs were planning to switch sides, party leader Satabdi Roy dismissed the claims as “baseless rumours”.

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“There is no truth in reports of 20 MPs switching sides. People are simply creating a narrative,” Roy said.

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The NCPI has appealed to the public, media organisations and social media users not to believe or circulate unverified news, rumours or misleading reports. The party emphasised that any authentic information or official announcement concerning the NCPI should be obtained only through its authorised communication channels.

Notably, three leaders of the NCPI had reportedly skipped the NDA meeting held on Wednesday, fuelling speculation over their political future.

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Reacting to the development, TMC MP Saugata Roy claimed that the leaders were reluctant to join the BJP-led NDA.

Talking to reporters, Saugata said he had been informed that the three NCPI leaders did not wish to join the NDA or align with the BJP, which was why they had boycotted the meeting. He added that discussions were still underway and nothing had been finalised.

The party said, “All NCPI MPs remain united and fully committed to the development of West Bengal, the welfare of its people and the national interest. We are working together with the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.”

Following the West Bengal Assembly elections, the TMC witnessed a major split after suffering a massive defeat. As many as 20 rebel MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh, broke away from the party and joined the lesser-known NCPI. The rebel lawmakers also extended their support to the NDA.

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