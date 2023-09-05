Nations’ stance, not leaders’ presence, important: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi, September 4
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today played down concerns over the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping from the G20 summit, saying “level of representation is not a determinant of a country’s position. The real issue is what position a country takes at the summit”.
He was speaking at an event here. The minister was asked since Putin and Xi were not coming, how would India act as a bridge between the east and the west. Jaishankar said, “At the end of the day, countries are represented by who they have chosen. Whatever be the level of representation, I am sure every G20 member will come to the summit seriously to make a contribution at this important inflection point.”
