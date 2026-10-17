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Home / India / Nationwide stir for removal of Gyanesh Kumar to continue: Prakash Raj

Nationwide stir for removal of Gyanesh Kumar to continue: Prakash Raj

Raj noted that the youth will continue agitation, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:22 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Actor and activist Prakash Raj addresses a protest organised by youth groups. Image credit/PTI
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Actor-activist Prakash Raj said peaceful protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls would continue across the country until Kumar was removed, alleging that attempts were being made to suppress the agitation.

Addressing a protest meeting against Kumar and the SIR exercise in Kerala, Raj said the youth would continue their peaceful resistance, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh.

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“There is Gandhi’s blood in us. There is Ambedkar’s blood in us, there is Bhagat Singh’s blood in us. We will continue to fight, we will continue to protest peacefully across the country, and it will prove you wrong that you can get away with this dictatorship,” he said.

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Questioning the restrictions imposed on demonstrations, Raj asked why protesters were being stopped from raising their concerns. He argued that detentions and restrictions would not deter the movement.

“We are asking questions: Gyanesh Kumar, why are you stopping us? The very fact that you are stopping us, detaining us illegally, shows something is wrong,” he said.

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The protest meeting witnessed a brief confrontation with the police before it began, after officers intervened, saying the organisers did not have permission to use a microphone. The event was subsequently allowed to continue.

The agitation against Kumar has gathered momentum over the SIR exercise, which has triggered allegations from opposition parties and activists that the revision of electoral rolls could lead to the exclusion of eligible voters. Protesters have demanded Kumar’s removal and called for the exercise to be withdrawn.

The Election Commission’s revision process has become a major political flashpoint, with opposition leaders questioning the deletion of names from electoral rolls and demanding greater transparency. The poll panel’s actions have also faced legal challenges.

Raj has been campaigning against the SIR exercise, arguing that the process risks disenfranchising eligible voters. He has called for the revision to be scrapped and for accountability over alleged irregularities.

Reiterating that the protests would continue nationwide, Raj maintained that the movement would remain peaceful despite efforts to restrict it.

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