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Home / India / Naval staffer among 2 arrested for spying for Pakistan: Andhra Police    

Naval staffer among 2 arrested for spying for Pakistan: Andhra Police    

Out of the total 18 suspects, 13 are naval personnel who were allegedly indulging in an espionage conspiracy prejudicial to national security, officials say

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PTI
Amaravati, Updated At : 05:52 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Police arrested Pradeep Mukharjee, a navy employee from the Visakhapatnam naval base, and Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for naval officers in Visakhapatnam, Photo for representation
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The Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested two persons, including a naval staffer, for allegedly spying for Pakistan and majority of the 18 suspects in the case are from the Navy, officials said on Tuesday.

Out of the total 18 suspects, 13 are naval personnel who were allegedly indulging in an espionage conspiracy prejudicial to national security, they said.

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Police arrested Pradeep Mukharjee, a navy employee from the Visakhapatnam naval base, and Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for naval officers in Visakhapatnam, according to an official release from the Andhra Pradesh Police Department shared on Tuesday.

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"The Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell received credible information regarding certain persons in India allegedly maintaining direct contact with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) and their suspected involvement in an espionage conspiracy prejudicial to the national security of India," the release said.

"Two suspects were arrested after prima facie role was established in this case and further investigation is going on for the remaining suspects," it said.

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Mukharjee was arrested recently from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. He was produced before a court in Vijayawada and sent to judicial custody till October 14. He is currently lodged in the district jail, Vijayawada.

Varaprasad was sent in judicial remand till October 14 and he is also lodged in the same jail.

The Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell coordinated with the police forces of 10 states to zero in on the suspects for allegedly maintaining direct contact with PIOs.

According to police, Varaprasad and Mukharjee shared sensitive info with the Pakistani operatives.

The CI cell coordinated with 10 states under ‘Operation Firewall-2026’ to probe the suspects for sharing sensitive and classified information on defence establishments and strategic locations.

The suspects shared info on Vizag and other parts of the country through encrypted communication channels, the release said.

The police intelligence cell seized electronic gadgets as probe continues on remaining suspects.

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