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Home / India / Navi Mumbai airport designated as immigration post

Navi Mumbai airport designated as immigration post

The Government on Monday announced amendments in the Union Home Ministry's notification issued on September 1, 2025

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:09 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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The newly built Navi Mumbai airport has been included in the list of immigration posts for entry and exit in and out of the country, as the Government on Monday announced amendments in the Union Home Ministry's notification issued on September 1, 2025.

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According to a Ministry of Home Affairs notification issued on Monday, the Navi Mumbai airport, which is scheduled to start international operations from the greenfield facility from July 15, has been included in the list of airports designated as immigration posts of entry and exit from India. It had commenced domestic flight operations from December 25, 2025.

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Post the amendment, Navi Mumbai airport is now the 38th airport to be designated as an immigration post.

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The home ministry notification issued on Monday said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025), the Central Government hereby makes the following amendments in the notification of the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, Section 3, Sub-section (ii) vide number S.O.3987(E), dated the 1st September, 2025... In the said notification, in the Table, in category I AIRPORTS, after serial number 37 and the entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra)."

There are 34 seaports, 37 land ports and 36 rail ports apart from 38 airports, which are designated as immigration posts in the country.

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