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Home / India / Navi Mumbai cop dies by suicide, accuses seniors of harassment

Navi Mumbai cop dies by suicide, accuses seniors of harassment

ASI found dead at Airoli lodge; family seeks action against officials named in note

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PTI
Thane, Updated At : 06:26 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to the Navi Mumbai Special Branch allegedly died by suicide at a lodge in Airoli, leaving behind a video message and a suicide note accusing senior officers of harassment, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, Pandurang Nimba Patil checked into a lodge late on Saturday afternoon and was later found unresponsive in his room after the staff gained entry using a master key when he failed to respond to repeated knocks.

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He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Vashi, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

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In a video message and a suicide note recovered by the police, Patil outlined severe emotional and professional distress, and alleged systematic mental harassment by senior colleagues, including a former deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and an assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

Patil appealed to Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe to investigate the matter and secure justice for his family, while apologising to his loved ones.

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Meanwhile, the deceased cop’s family staged a sit-in protest inside the Rabale MIDC police station, refusing to claim his body until strict action is initiated against the accused officials. His wife and daughter demanded the immediate suspension and arrest of those named in the note.

The Rabale MIDC police are probing the case, and senior officials confirmed that the contents of the statements and digital records are being verified to determine the next course of action.

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