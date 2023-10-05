Navi Mumbai housewife loses Rs 23 lakh to ‘task’ fraud

PTI

Thane, October 5

A 44-year-old housewife from Navi Mumbai has been duped of nearly Rs 23 lakh through a “task” fraud, an official said on Thursday.

In her complaint to the Panvel police on Wednesday, the woman said she lost the money between September 17 and October 4.

The woman said she first received an offer through the Telegram app saying she would be paid well if she completed a few simple online tasks.

The official said the fraudsters paid her initially to gain her confidence and then persuaded her to shell out over Rs 23 lakh promising attractive returns. However, the woman neither received returns nor the original amount, the official said.

The Panvel police on Wednesday registered a case under the Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and the IT Act.

The police have given the names of the accused as Aditya Mukherjee, Akhilesh Gouda, M Manju Bimla and one KIVI_Customer Support. No arrests have been made yet, the official added.

#Mumbai