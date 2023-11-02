Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 1.4 crore to cyber fraud

Thane, November 2
The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against five people for allegedly duping a 58-year-old man of nearly Rs 1.4 crore by promising him high returns, an official said on Thursday.
Citing the complainant, the official said the accused convinced the man, who lives in Vashi, that he would get handsome returns if he invested in shares through them.
They then provided him links and made him pay Rs 1.37 crore between July and October this year, the official said. When the man did not receive any money despite follow-ups, he approached the police.
The Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.
The FIR names the accused as Aryan Bhavar, Aryan Gupta, Emma, Gloria and Group Admin of ‘Stock Market Alliance VIP 991', the official said, adding that the cyber police are probing the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Notice sent to Apple, CERT-In has started probe: IT Secretary on hacking attempt alert issue
Hopes Apple will cooperate with the investigation by CERT-In...
6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur
The occupants were on their way from Malerkotla to Sunam
AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, claims Navjot Sidhu
Says whatever was promised in the run-up to the polls has no...