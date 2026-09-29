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Home / India / Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 1 crore in share market investment fraud

Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 1 crore in share market investment fraud

The victim was asked to download an app and was sent a link, following which he transferred a total of Rs 1,10,07,000 into multiple bank accounts

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PTI
Thane, Updated At : 11:38 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Some persons posing as financial advisors persuaded the victim to invest in the scheme and added him to WhatsApp groups formed to execute the fraud. Pic: iStock
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Cyber fraudsters have cheated a 58-year-old man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra of more than Rs 1 crore after promising high returns in a share market investment scheme, police said on Tuesday.

Some persons posing as financial advisors persuaded the victim, a resident of Belapur in Navi Mumbai, to invest in the scheme and added him to WhatsApp groups formed to execute the fraud, a Cyber Police Station official said.

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The victim was asked to download an app and was sent a link, following which he transferred a total of Rs 1,10,07,000 into multiple bank accounts over the last three months, the police said.

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After being unable to retrieve the money, he approached the police. Based on his complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case against several individuals under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

A probe was underway into the case, the police added.

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