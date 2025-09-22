DT
Home / India / Navratri with 'GST-saving festival' will boost 'swadeshi': PM Modi

Navratri with 'GST-saving festival' will boost 'swadeshi': PM Modi

Calls upon people to be part of developed and self-reliant India
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:32 AM Sep 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the eve of Navratri, the day from when the GST rate cuts will kick in. PTI Photo
Greeting people on the first day of Navaratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the auspicious period is special this time as it will render the mantra of ‘swadeshi’ a new energy along with the “GST-saving festival”.

He called upon people to be part of a collective effort to realise the resolve of developed and self-reliant India.

The prime minister wished people good fortune and health during the festive period.

Reduced GST rates on a vast number of items will be effective from Monday, which Modi had likened to a saving festival during his address to the nation on Sunday. Urging people to buy indigenous products, he had said ‘swadeshi’ will render strength to the country’s prosperity in a similar way it powered India’s freedom movement.

“We have to make every home a symbol of swadeshi. We have to decorate every shop with swadeshi (goods),” he had said.

