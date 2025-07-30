DT
PT
Home / India / Navy Chief on 4-day Japan visit from today

Navy Chief on 4-day Japan visit from today

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:47 AM Jul 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will be on a four-day official visit to Japan from July 30 to August 2. The visit is part of the ongoing efforts to consolidate bilateral defence relations between the two countries with a focus on enhancing maritime cooperation.

He is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with senior Japanese government officials, including Minister of Defence, Nakatani Gen, and Vice-Minister of Defence, Masuda Kazuo. He will also meet Admiral Saito Akira, Chief of Staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).

They are likely to discuss a broad spectrum of cooperation areas, with emphasis on maritime security, technological collaboration and identifying avenues to strengthen naval synergy and interoperability.

The Navy Chief will also visit JMSDF units and interact with the Commander-in-Chief, Self Defence Fleet, at Funakoshi JMSDF Base.

