Navy gets new Chief today

New Delhi, April 29
The Navy will see changes at the top on Tuesday. The force will have a new Navy Chief, a new Vice Chief and a new Chief of Personnel. Vice Admiral DK Tripathi, who the present Vice Chief of the Navy, will take over as the Navy Chief tomorrow when Admiral R Hari Kumar superannuates.
Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, currently Chief of Personnel, will take over as the Vice Chief and Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla will be the next Chief of Personnel.
A similar change at the top is scheduled for the Army when the Army Chief General Manoj Pande superannuates. This will trigger a chain of changes as the next chief will be from among the top-three officers. The subsequent appointments to fill the vacancies will mean a change in top brass.
