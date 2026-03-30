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Home / India / Navy gets three frontline warships from shipbuilder GRSE, boosting maritime capabilities

Navy gets three frontline warships from shipbuilder GRSE, boosting maritime capabilities

‘Dunagiri’, the fifth ship of the Nilgiri Class of frigates; Sanshodhak’, a survey vessel large; ‘Agray’, the fourth of the Arnala Class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:03 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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Public sector shipbuilder Garden Reach Shipbuilding and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) delivered the warships to the Navy at Kolkata today. Photo: X/ @OfficialGRSE
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The Indian Navy received delivery of three frontline naval platforms on Monday, including ‘Dunagiri’, the fifth ship of the Nilgiri Class of frigates. The other two ships are ‘Sanshodhak’, a survey vessel large, and ‘Agray’, the fourth of the Arnala Class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC).

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Public sector shipbuilder Garden Reach Shipbuilding and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) delivered the warships to the Navy at Kolkata today. These ships will undergo integration of weapons and communication systems before being commissioned.

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‘Dunagiri’ is a versatile multi-mission platform designed to address current and future challenges in the maritime domain. Its weapon suite includes supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, a 76 mm MR Gun, and a combination of 30 mm and 12.7 mm Close-in Weapon Systems.

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The Navy carried out rigorous sea trials to validate the frigate’s hull, machinery, and systems. ‘Taragiri’, the fourth ship of the Nilgiri Class, is scheduled to be commissioned on April 3.

‘Sanshodhak’ is a survey vessel large, capable of coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys. It’s fitted with state-of-the-art hydrographic equipment.

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‘Agray’ is an anti-submarine warfare ship equipped with advanced underwater sensors and capable of comprehensive underwater surveillance.

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