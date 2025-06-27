Navy hosts 13 nations on maritime security

The Indian Navy hosted the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium on maritime security. The event brought together representatives from Australia, Bangladesh, France, India, Kenya, Mozambique, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Thailand. Delegates engaged in deliberations aimed at strengthening security.
