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Home / India / Navy inducts 3rd anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft Mangrol

Navy inducts 3rd anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft Mangrol

The ship can operate alongside maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and other warships to detect and counter submarine threats

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:11 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Mangrol, the Indian Navy’s third anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft. Video grab/X/@@IndiannavyMedia
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Mangrol, the Indian Navy’s third anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC), was commissioned here on Monday, a step expected to strengthen the force’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in coastal waters where larger warships face operational limitations.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi, the ship can operate alongside maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and other warships to detect and counter submarine threats.

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Its induction will enhance the Navy’s ability to protect ports, harbours and coastal approaches while supporting wider fleet operations.

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Amid growing underwater threats in the evolving maritime security environment, the commissioning of Mangrol marks an important milestone in strengthening the Indian Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in coastal waters.

The ship’s induction also reflects India’s growing indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

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The ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

Named after Mangrol, a coastal town and prominent fishing harbour in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, the ship carries forward the legacy of the erstwhile INS Mangrol (M85), a minesweeper that served the Indian Navy until April 2004. The naming of the ship continues the Navy’s tradition of preserving the legacy of its former warships.

Built with over 80 per cent indigenous content, Mangrol reflects India’s growing capabilities in warship design, construction and integration of advanced weapons and sensors, the Navy said.

Designed to detect and counter underwater threats in coastal and shallow waters, Mangrol is equipped with modern weapons and sensors, including the Abhay Hull-Mounted Sonar, lightweight torpedoes, an indigenous anti-submarine rocket launcher and the Maareech Advanced Torpedo Decoy System.

Powered by three diesel engines with waterjet propulsion, the ship offers high manoeuvrability for operations in shallow waters. It is also capable of undertaking underwater surveillance, low-intensity maritime operations and mine warfare-related tasks.

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