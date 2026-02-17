Navy opens cultural hub as Vizag gears up for 70-nation drill

In the run-up to the International Fleet Review (IFR) and the multi-nation maritime exercise ‘Milan’, Eastern Naval Commander Vice-Admiral Sanjay Bhalla on Monday inaugurated a social and cultural hub, ‘Milan village’, for visitors from 70 countries at Vishakhapatnam. The hub will provide for the ‘lighter side’ of life, while warships, submarines, planes and helicopters practice complex maritime drills out at sea in the Bay of Bengal. “It reflects the spirit of camaraderie and cultural connect that complements professional naval engagement,” said the Eastern Naval Commander.

Advertisement

He added that as Visakhapatnam hosts IFR, Milan and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, this convergence would represent a big moment in India’s maritime outreach with partner navies.

Advertisement