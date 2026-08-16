Navy sailor, wife, 2 children found dead at south Mumbai home

An Indian Navy sailor, his wife and two minor children were found dead at their residence in the Navy Nagar area of south Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

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According to the Cuff Parade police, the sailor was found hanging at his house on Saturday night, and the bodies of his wife and children, aged two months and three years old, were also found on the premises.

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Prima facie, it appears that the man committed suicide, while the wife and children were poisoned, an official said.

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The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the police are investigating all angles, he added.

The Indian Navy, in a statement, said that the sailor, along with his wife and two children, were found dead at their residence.

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A police investigation is in progress, and the Navy is extending all possible assistance, it said.