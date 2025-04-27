DT
Navy tests readiness for long-range precision strike, fires multiple missiles

Navy tests readiness for long-range precision strike, fires multiple missiles

Releases pictures and videos of multiple missile salvos at sea
article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:43 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo credit: Indian Navy
Amid rising tensions and the anticipated military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, multiple Indian Navy warships have tested their readiness for 'long-range precision offensive strike'.

The Navy said on Sunday, “The warships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long-range precision offensive strike.”

The Navy said it stands combat-ready and future-ready to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests.

The Navy also released pictures and videos of multiple missile salvos at sea.

Meanwhile, the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is already out at sea. The Navy's warships carry two versions of the BrahMos missile that can hit targets at land. One version can hit targets some 300 km away. The Extended-Range version can fire almost 500 km away.

The range of the BrahMos was extended, with India joining the 34-nation Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) in 2016.

Before India joined the MTCR, the Russian technology of the BrahMos was restricted as the MTCR limits the export of missile technology which can travel beyond 300 km.

