Navy to expand scope of Indo-Pacific maritime dialogue

The Indian Navy is set to widen the scope of its annual dialogue on Indo-Pacific maritime delibrations.

The Navy will host the 2026 edition of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD-2026), its annual apex-level international strategic dialogue, in Delhi from November 3 to 5.

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Notably, IPRD-2026 will expand its focus beyond traditional STEM disciplines to incorporate social sciences, life sciences, and the humanities into maritime deliberations.

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Organised in association with the National Maritime Foundation (NMF), the Navy’s knowledge partner and the event's principal organiser, this year’s conference will focus on the theme ‘Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific’.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to deliver the commemorative address on the opening day.

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The three-day conference will bring together maritime practitioners, scientists, academicians, policymakers and experts from 18 countries across the Indo-Pacific to formulate actionable proposals for regional cooperation.

Key deliberations and session highlights

Five thematic sessions will be held during the conference. They will focus on joint research, research networks and human development; protection of critical maritime infrastructure and enhanced monitoring; climate resilience and ocean dynamics; maritime resilience and responsible management; and dual-use maritime technologies and their implications.

The event aims to identify concrete, solution-oriented measures across national, sub-regional and pan-regional tiers. These recommendations will be channeled through existing bilateral, trilateral and plurilateral mechanisms to strengthen regional security and collaboration across the Indo-Pacific.

Need for collaboration

While ocean spaces are deeply interconnected, the scientific knowledge, technological capabilities and institutional resources required to manage them effectively remain unevenly distributed.

Challenges such as climate change, supply-chain vulnerabilities, depletion of maritime resources and threats to critical maritime infrastructure require stronger cooperative frameworks, intelligence-sharing and institutional capacity-building.

Operationalising maritime vision

The IPRD is the Indian Navy’s principal platform for strategic-level international outreach. Previous editions have examined selected dimensions of the seven interconnected maritime pillars under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 14th East Asia Summit in Bangkok in November 2019.

In line with India’s broader maritime vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), IPRD-2026 seeks to translate the IPOI’s broad vision into concrete, actionable measures.