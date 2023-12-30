Navy unveils new design for Admirals’ epaulettes

PTI

New Delhi, December 29

The Navy on Friday unveiled a new design for Admirals’ epaulettes, drawing inspiration from the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The unveiling of the epaulettes, a shoulder piece worn to show the rank of an officer, came three and a half weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement on it.

In his address at the Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra on December 4, PM Modi expressed happiness that the epaulettes donned by the naval officers would now highlight the heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. With the feeling of taking pride in one's heritage, the PM announced that the Navy was now going to name its ranks in line with Indian traditions.