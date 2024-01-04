Navy Western Command, Army’s 21 Strike Corps get new heads

New Delhi, January 3
Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh has taken over as Western Naval Command Chief at Mumbai. The Vice Chief of the Naval Staff was the lead drafter for the Navy’s Maritime Doctrine, 2009, Strategic Guidance to Transformation, 2015, and the Indian Maritime Security Strategy, 2015. Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will now be the Vice Chief the Navy.
Lt General Prit Pal Singh has taken over as the commander of the Bhopal-headquartered 21 Strike Corps of the Army. Lt Gen Singh hails from Nago Ke village at Sirsa district in Haryana. The Lt General has served in Department of Peacekeeping Operations at United Nations, New York. — TNS
