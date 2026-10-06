Navy’s endurance gets boost as first Fleet Support Ship Surya launched

In a move that will allow the Navy to operate at sea for longer periods, a ship named Surya, an enabler for such long deployments, was launched at sea at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The ship is capable of carrying fuel, rations and ammunition for restocking other warships. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the chief guest at the event.

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As per maritime traditions, Surya was launched by a woman, Laila Swaminathan, president, Navy Wives Wellness Association (NWWA).

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A ‘launch’ means the ship could be inducted into the naval fleet over the next 8-10 months, as this much time is needed for final fitment and trials.

The 43,500-tonne vessel is the first of five such ships being made by public sector Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) under a Rs 19,000-crore contract.

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“It will replenish warships at sea, extending the Navy’s endurance and reach across the Indian Ocean Region,” the Ministry of Defence said.

Upon induction, the ship will be like a moving ‘storehouse’ capable of delivering fuel, water, ammunition and stores mid-sea to other warships. This enables prolonged deployments, enhancing the Navy’s strategic reach and mobility.

Each of the five Fleet Support Ships, like Surya, will feature enhanced cargo and fluid capacity, onboard first-line maintenance workshops, a helicopter deck for Multi-Role Helicopter operations and self-defence systems.

In their secondary role, these Fleet Support Ships would be equipped for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO) for expeditious delivery of relief material and evacuation of personnel.

Highlighting the five-ship programme, Rajnath Singh said the vessels would strengthen the Navy’s reach, endurance and operational effectiveness in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Navy operating for extended periods in distant maritime areas requires not only warships but also logistics, maintenance, sustained support and operational endurance. Fleet Support Ships provide this essential capability through at-sea replenishment and sustained support to naval operations, the Minister added.

He also laid the ‘keel’ of the fifth and last of the Fleet Support Ships and inaugurated a 300-tonne crane at Visakhapatnam. He also opened an upgraded slipway to enable HSL to build and launch ships of up to 45,000 tonnes.

The 300-tonne Goliath Crane has been designed and manufactured by L&T Geostructure with Konecranes under Make in India. The Ministry of Defence said the new infrastructure would strengthen HSL’s ability to undertake larger and more complex shipbuilding programmes and support modern block construction.

The events at Visakhapatnam were attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Secretary Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar, Eastern Navy Commander Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla and Additional Director General Coast Guard Donny Michael.